Charlton Athletic are on course to mount a push for the play-offs this season under Nathan Jones, and the January transfer window could prove to be vitally important if they are going to be successful in their bid for promotion.

The Addicks bounced back from a disappointing run of three straight defeats in League One with an impressive victory over title-favourites Birmingham City before the international break, which restored belief that they could be successful this season.

Jones opted to start with a back-four and a 'box' midfield for the game against the Blues, and it turned out to be an excellent decision. Charlton's aggressive press proved to be too much for Birmingham to cope with as they suffered their first league defeat since being relegated to the third tier last season.

It would be no surprise if Jones decides to stick with his new system after the performance against Birmingham, which could mean that the Addicks enter the market for another midfielder in January.

Charlton currently have six senior midfielders to choose from, although Terry Taylor is yet to make an appearance in League One this term, so they may want to bring in another option if they are going to move forward with four in midfield.

Let's take a look at a few players that Charlton could consider signing in January.

Owen Moxon

Owen Moxon signed for Portsmouth from Carlisle United at the start of this year, and helped the club win the League One title at the end of last season.

However, after coming off the bench in the first three games of the 2024/25 season, the midfielder has more often than not, been overlooked for selection in Championship squads.

John Mousinho admitted that it would be a 'real challenge' for Moxon to force his way back into the side, which should have alerted teams at the top end of League One to his potential availability.

Jones stated that he wanted to avoid signing players on loan during the summer, although he did go on to sign Allan Campbell on a temporary basis from Luton Town, and Moxon could be another one who is deemed good enough to warrant a short-term transfer.

The 26-year-old has a physical presence as well as ability on the ball that would make him ideal for a Nathan Jones team, so Charlton should consider trying to complete a deal if he is made available.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has played for Luton since 2014, and helped the Hatters climb from non-league to the top flight of English football in a decade.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu's stats for Luton Town (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 403 23 34 37 2

However, he has been limited to just four substitute appearances in the Championship this season prior to October's international break, and with his contract set to expire next summer, he may want to leave for first-team football in January to show what he is capable of before his deal comes to an end.

Jones has already signed a number of ex-Luton players during his time at Charlton, including Dan Potts, Luke Berry, and Kazenga LuaLua, so it would not be surprising to see him attempt to sign Mpanzu if he became available.

The 30-year-old may be willing to drop into League One for the second half of the season to link back up with the Welshman, especially considering that he would not need to travel too far, and it would give him a good opportunity to showcase his ability.

Mpanzu signing for Charlton on loan could make sense if he is still not getting regular minutes at Luton by January, and while it might be slightly ambitious, it would be a shrewd piece of business by the Addicks if he was brought in to bolster the midfield.

Dan Crowley

Former Birmingham and Hull City midfielder Dan Crowley has been impressing for Notts County so far this season, with three goals and four assists already in all competitions.

The 27-year-old scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in League Two during the 2023/24 campaign, and his creative ability could be just what Charlton need as they look to become more dangerous in the final third.

Only Birmingham have conceded less xG than the Addicks' defence in League One so far this season, so signing a player like Crowley would be highly beneficial for a side that also ranks down in 19th for the most goals per match.

Notts County will not want to lose Crowley, but with his contract due to expire next summer, Charlton may have a chance of securing his signature ahead of other clubs that will no doubt be interested.