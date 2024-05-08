Highlights Charlton are interested in signing Matty Godden from Coventry City.

Despite his contributions to Coventry, the FLW Coventry fan pundit suggests that it might be time for Godden to pursue a new chapter.

While Godden has been a key player for Coventry, there's a lingering question of missed opportunities during his time with the club.

Reports have suggested that Coventry City forward Matty Godden is wanted by Charlton Athletic.

The South London Press have reported that Charlton have put the 32-year-old striker near the top of their wanted forwards list.

Richard Cawley, a journalist for the outlet, added that Godden's contract with the Sky Blues isn't up until the end of next season, but, if he does become available, that there will be a host of third tier sides after his signature.

Football League World's Coventry fan pundit, Neil Littlewood, believes that it's the right time for the forward to move on from the Sky Blues.

Matty Godden a great Coventry servant

The FLW City fan pundit believes that how the 32-year-old acted after the final whistle against Queens Park Rangers, on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign, indicated that his time with the club was done.

"Godden is gone," said Littlewood. "I think his body language after the final game against QPR looked like he was saying goodbye. The noise that you hear from within the club is that he's been resigned for a while to the fact that he is going.

"It's a shame because, without his goals, I don't think we would have got out of League One. He's been a great servant to the club, but I think that this season has proved that he has slipped down the pecking order, behind the likes of Ellis Simms, Haji Wright etc.

"He showed against Oxford United in the FA Cup, with two great finishes, that he is still a good goalscorer. Given the chance, I think that he will do that for a League One club.

"I think Charlton would be a great move. I know that he still lives in Kent, so it's fairly local to him.

"Best of luck to him if he does go as well. I wouldn't mind if the club let him go on a free as a thank you just to get him playing football. And, wherever he goes, I'll be sure to keep an eye on what he's doing because, like I said, he's been a fantastic servant to the club.

"He's scored some really important goals at really important times, and we'd have struggled to get out of the third tier without him. He did really well to keep us in the Championship, and scored some important goals alongside Viktor Gyokeres last season too.

"It'll be sad to see him go, but I think the time is right."

Matty Godden's Coventry career could have delivered even more

The striker was bought for £750,000 by the Sky Blues from Peterborough United in 2018. As FLW's Coventry pundit mentioned, he has played a huge part in getting the club to where they are now.

But there might be some feeling of regret or a missed opportunity if he were to go this summer.

Last season's Wembley heartbreak in the play-off final, against Luton Town, was followed up by more penalties despair at the home of English football against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final.

City missed out on the play-offs entirely this season after their form fell away in the latter stages of the campaign.

There will be fond memories upon his departure, whenever that is, but there could be a sense of what could have been for him too.