Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has been shaping his squad this summer ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, although there are a few players that he will want to tie down before their contracts expire next year.

The Addicks have made a number of promising signings already during the summer transfer window, including Luke Berry, Greg Docherty and Matty Godden.

Charlton manager Nathan Jones will be wary that nine players are due to be out of contract at the end of next season, and there are a couple of names on the list that the Welshman will definitely not want to lose.

Let's take a look at all the Charlton players who will be out of contract this time next year if nothing changes.

Miles Leaburn

Miles Leaburn is one of the most promising young forwards in the EFL at the moment. His physical attributes combined with a natural finishing ability have made him a handful for many League One defenders during his short career so far.

Miles Leaburn's stats for Charlton in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 58 20 5

The 20-year-old striker missed a lot of last season through injury, so he will hope that he can be fit to feature on a more regular basis during the upcoming campaign.

He has attracted transfer interest from Premier League clubs in the past, and his Charlton contract is due to expire in 2025.

The Addicks will not want to lose their academy graduate without a fight, so it would be a real surprise if the youngster was not offered a new deal before the end of next season.

Thierry Small

Exciting left wing-back Thierry Small signed for Charlton on a short-term deal in February following the mutual termination of his contract at Southampton.

The Addicks triggered an option to extend the defender's contract until 2025 at the end of last season, although he has yet to sign the long-term deal that he was also offered around the same time.

If Small does not agree fresh terms before next summer, his Charlton contract will come to an end, which would be unlikely to impress Jones.

Lloyd Jones

Powerful centre-back Lloyd Jones signed for Charlton on a two-year deal after leaving Cambridge United last summer.

He had a mixed debut season at The Valley, although he often showed that he is capable of being a very good defender in the third tier, with his aerial ability, strength and bravery standing out.

Jones will probably be planning to assess the 28-year-old's performances next season before deciding whether to renew his contract.

Tayo Edun

Tayo Edun also signed for Charlton on a two-year deal last summer, although there is an option for his terms to be extended until 2026.

The 26-year-old only featured twice in the last 12 games of last season, so it appears as though he has some work to do if he is going to force his way into Jones' plans.

It would not be a huge surprise to see Edun move on from The Valley before his contract runs out, and he would need a big turnaround for his deal to be extended.

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts, after failing to score or assist in League One before January.

The midfielder has featured a couple of times for Charlton during pre-season, but it seems likely that he could leave the club again this summer.

As is the case with Edun, it would take a lot for Fraser to be handed a new contract before his current one expires next summer, and it is far from a guarantee that he would want to sign it anyway.

Chuks Aneke

Chuks Aneke is one of the most effective target men in League One, but his injury problems have not allowed him to thrive in recent seasons.

He scored in Charlton's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in pre-season, and he will hope that he can feature more often for the Addicks during the upcoming campaign.

Unfortunately, the 31-year-old's lack of availability means that it is highly unlikely he will be given a new deal before his contract runs out next summer, despite his undoubted ability.

Tennai Watson

Right-back Tennai Watson signed for Charlton last season on a free transfer until the summer of 2025.

As things stand, he will compete with Kayne Ramsay and Nathan Asiimwe for a starting place at right wing-back next season.

The 27-year-old had a decent debut season, albeit he had difficult moments, but if he performs well next season, then there is a possibility that he could earn a new deal.

Lucas Ness

Centre-back Lucas Ness had a one-year extension clause in his contract triggered at the end of last season, keeping him at The Valley until next summer.

The 22-year-old played 14 times in League One for Charlton during the 2023/24 campaign, and he will need to work hard to break into Jones' team next season.

If he can re-produce the form he was in under Dean Holden during the 2022/23 season, there is no reason why he cannot earn a new contract before next summer.

Zach Mitchell

Young defender Zach Mitchell spent last season on loan at Colchester United, and has been a part of the Addicks' squad so far during pre-season.

The 19-year-old has shown promise during the early stages of his career, and has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Charlton.

Regardless of whether he is sent on loan again next season, it seems unlikely that Mitchell will be released at the end of his current contract in 2025.