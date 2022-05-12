Charlton Athletic considering 40-y/o for managerial vacancy

Charlton Athletic are interested in Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as they look to appoint a new manager ahead of next season.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard made the somewhat surprising decision to axe Johnnie Jackson earlier this month, with the former player having only succeeded Nigel Adkins months into what was another disappointing campaign.

Nevertheless, the decision has been made and Sandgaard is targeting someone who can encourage a more attack-minded approach at The Valley.

And, London News Online have revealed that Taylor is under consideration. The 40-year-old has an affiliation with the club after making over 50 appearances for Charlton between 2011 and 2013, and he has shone during his first managerial role with Exeter.

Taylor’s first full season with the Grecians saw them just miss out on the play-offs, but they followed that up by winning promotion to League One this season thanks to a second-placed finish.

No official approach has been made yet by Charlton, with Sandgaard still expected to take his time before he announced Jackson’s successor.

The verdict

You can understand why Charlton are showing an interest in Taylor because the work he has done with Exeter has been very impressive.

Some may think he may not want to move considering the two will be in the same league next season, but the size and potential of the Addicks is something that will appeal to the boss.

So, if this does progress to formal talks then it will be a big call for Taylor, and Charlton fans will be encouraged that this is the sort of manager they’re targeting.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.