Charlton Athletic confirm temporary player exit

Ben Dempsey has left Charlton Athletic to join Ayr United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed loan spells with Dulwich Hamlet and Woking in the past and will be hoping to gain some admirers in the Scottish second tier.

The composed central midfielder started three games for the club in the Championship in 2019/20 due to an injury crisis, but impressed in a small sample size, with his deal up in South London in the summer it looks difficult to see a future for Dempsey in SE7.

The Londoner started 24 games for Woking in the National League last season, better preparing him for the step up to regular senior football.

Ayr are closer to the bottom end of the Scottish Championship and therefore Dempsey’s short term ambition with the club will be to ensure that they maintain their status in the division.

If Dempsey can impress in this spell, then there is a chance that he will attract new suitors for when his contract expires in the summer, to continue playing in Scotland.

The dependability Dempsey was able to demonstrate in his time at Woking last term should definitely stand him in good stead to adjust to the level of the Scottish Championship.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Chris Solly Yes No

Dempsey was handed a new one year deal in the summer, possibly with the hope of impressing Nigel Adkins in pre-season, when the club’s squad was very thin.

It has not worked out with his only involvement coming in the Papa John’s Trophy, due to the Addicks’ position in League One and now at the quarter final of the competition, Johnnie Jackson will likely treat the competition more seriously with a potential day out at Wembley Stadium up for grabs.

We have seen the springboard the Scottish Championship has provided for Isaiah Jones this season, having spent time on loan with Queen of the South, Dempsey will be hoping to emulate his career trajectory by turning heads with his performances under Lee Bullen.