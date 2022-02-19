Charlton Athletic confirm temporary player exit

Charles Clayden has joined Wealdstone, of the National League, on a one month loan deal, from Charlton Athletic, the League One club has confirmed.

The Leyton Orient academy graduate, who was picked up by the Addicks in the summer of 2019, will join fellow Charlton loanee Aaron Henry at Grosvenor Vale in hoping to turn some heads at his parent club.

Clayden has managed two senior appearances in League One this season, coming off the bench in the opening two games of the season under Nigel Adkins.

There is a lot of competition for places in wide areas at The Valley with Diallang Jaiyesimi, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Jonathan Leko all staking a claim for regular first team involvement this term.

Clayden’s chances of earning further first team action have also taken a hit due to the system that Johnnie Jackson has religiously stuck with since taking the reins in late October.

Jackson has deployed a 3-5-2 system, of which does not accommodate wingers, in every match he has taken charge of since Nigel Adkins’ dismissal.

The formation does not suit Clayden, along with many other players in the squad, and has meant that he is also in competition with specialist full backs for a spot at wing back.

The Verdict

Clayden has looked like one of the more exciting talents in the club’s U23 side in recent years and will be confident of carving out a career for himself in the EFL, irrespective of whether he breaks into the first team picture at Charlton.

Wealdstone have won two in a row to pull themselves away from the relegation picture in the National League and will be focusing on having a strong finish to the season to build some momentum towards 2022/23.

Due to their position in the League One table, the Addicks will be identifying targets for the summer and visualising what the squad will look like at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Some impressive displays for Wealdstone in the next month would go a long way to convincing Jackson and his staff that Clayden is a viable option moving forward.