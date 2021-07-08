Charlton Athletic confirm signing of Norwich City man

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the signing of Norwich City centre back Akin Famewo on a season long loan, with the club announcing the news on Twitter.

The 22-year-old impressed many during his previous temporary spell with the Addicks last season and as a result it is unsurprising that Nigel Adkins has chosen to bring him back for a second successive campaign.

Famewo featured on 22 occasions for Charlton in the league and formed a part of the squad that came so close to securing a spot in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

With his path to the first team currently blocked at Carrow Road, the Canaries have chosen to send him out on loan once more in order to get more senior experience back at the Valley.

It is also said that the Addicks have the option to buy the defender permanently should they wish to do so.

The player currently has two years remaining on his contract at Norwich.

The Verdict

Plenty of Charlton fans will be delighted to see Famewo back in a red shirt ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and many will be hopeful that he can have the same sort of impact as he did last season.

The Addicks have been very shrewd with the way in which they have gone about their transfer business so far and this signing only adds to the quality that the likes of Jayden Stockley, George Dobson and Craig McGillivray will bring.

Adkins is building a squad that is ready to challenge for promotion and many of the league’s other sides will be looking on nervously at what is going on at the Valley.

If the new recruits gel well with the current squad, the Addicks could be in for a very exciting season as the Adkins era really starts to get off the ground.