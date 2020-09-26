Charlton Athletic confirm significant player agreement

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of midfielder Ben Watson, the League One club have announced.

The Addicks marked a new era in their history on Friday, with Danish businessman Thomas Sangaard completing his purchase of the club, and it seems they have not hung around in starting to build a squad to get them back to the Championship under the Dane’s ownership.

It has been confirmed that Watson has now completed a move to Charlton, becoming the first signing of the Sangaard era at The Valley.

Watson had been a free agent following his departure from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, when his contract had expired at The City Ground, and the 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Lee Bowyer’s side, with the option to extend that contract by a further 12 months.

Speaking to Charlton’s official website after confirmation of the move, Watson said: “I’m delighted to be here. I’ve been with the group for a couple of weeks now, so I’m glad it’s finally done. I’m ready to play and I’m hoping to be involved on Sunday.

“I bring that experience into the training ground, I’ve played a lot of football in my time and I’m really looking forward to this season.”

Giving his take on his side’s new signing, manager Lee Bowyer added: “To bring in someone like Ben, with the experience that he has, is brilliant. We have a few younger players with us at the moment, so having someone with his experience this season is going to be so important.

“He’s a great player, played at the top level for a long, long time. He was Forest’s captain last season and was excellent for them. They speak so highly of him and they’re disappointed he’s no longer there, so their loss is our gain. I’m delighted that he’s chosen us.”

The Verdict

What a signing this ought to be for Charlton.

Watson was outstanding for Forest at times last season, and could have easily been in the Championship this season, so to bring him to League One is a massive boost for Charlton, particularly considering how long they have had to wait to get signings over the line.

This therefore, feels like a hugely promising start to the Sangaard era at The Valley, and it will be interesting to see who follows Watson through the door at Charlton in what remains of the transfer window, which could be crucial to their hopes of a quick return to the Championship.