Charlton Athletic have unexpectedly announced the departure of their manager Dean Holden.

The news was first reported on Sunday night by South London Press reporter Rich Cawley, and not long after the Addicks confirmed the departure of Holden, as well as assistant coaches Danny Senda and Glyn Shimell.

Holden had been in charge at The Valley since December, having taken over from Ben Garner in the dugout, and he only signed a new long-term contract in March.

However, after a poor start to the 2023-24 season which has seen the Addicks lose four out of their first five League One matches, including their last four in a row, Holden has been relieved of his duties at the London outfit.

Charlton won 11 league matches last season with Holden in the dugout out of 25 games managed, but the early season form this year which sees the club sitting 19th in the League One table and eliminated from the EFL Cup has seen new owners SE7 Partners let the 43-year-old go after they advocated for his appointment eight months ago.

How long was Dean Holden contracted to Charlton Athletic for?

When appointed back in December, Holden was only given a short-term contract until the end of the season, but the decision was made to extend his deal despite then-owner Thomas Sandgaard being in negotiations to sell the club.

Holden signed a new deal until the summer of 2026, meaning he had just under three years to run in his time at The Valley.

He has not been given the opportunity to try and build on his work from last season though, having got Charlton from a lower bottom half position upon his arrival up to 10th by the end of the campaign.

What have Charlton Athletic said after sacking Dean Holden?

Jim Rodwell - who was named CEO of the club on the same day Holden was appointed in December before departing two months later when Charlie Methven's consortium did not agree terms with Sandgaard - is now the chairman of the Addicks after Methven and his SE7 Partners group completed a takeover, has commented on Holden's unexpected departure.

“I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers," Rodwell has said, via Charlton's official website.

"Dean’s work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players.”

Have Charlton made the right decision in sacking Dean Holden?

Charlton's new owners may come to regret this decision.

Yes, they've had a poor start to the season on the pitch and Holden has been able to sign some good players, including Alfie May, Terry Taylor and Panutche Camara, but sacking a head coach just five league matches into the campaign and before the transfer window has even closed is a bit mind-boggling.

Charlton definitely needed a few more players added to their squad and perhaps Holden was making that clear by starting five academy graduates - none of whom are the finished article just yet and need more experience than being chucked in at the start of a season.

The new Addicks owners have a big decision to make now on Holden's replacement after making a big call to sack him - it may prove to be the wrong one when it's all said and done.