Charlton Athletic confirm significant club decision

Charlton Athletic have parted company with manager Nigel Adkins after just seven months in charge.

The sacking comes after a poor start to the 2021-22 season in which he leaves the Addicks in 22nd position in League One, losing their last two matches to Lincoln City and Accrington Stanley – the latter a 3-2 loss at The Valley on Tuesday evening.

Adkins arrived at the London club back in March, just days after Lee Bowyer departed his role as manager for Birmingham City and he was the first managerial hire of owner Thomas Sandgaard since his takeover in September 2020.

The Addicks lost just once in the last 10 matches of the 2020-21 season – five of those being wins – but they failed to sneak into the play-offs on the final day of the season but they were expected to create a big promotion push this season.

Despite Sandgaard investing in the squad with multiple players arriving for undisclosed fees over the summer, the start to the campaign has been nothing short of disastrous with Charlton picking up just two wins in 13 matches – losing eight of them – and it’s ultimately cost Adkins his job.

Johnnie Jackson will oversee the role of caretaker manager until a replacement is found and another club icon in Jason Euell will assist him in the job.

The Verdict

This was a decision that needed to be made swiftly and in truth it could have happened a few weeks ago.

Adkins has a history of being a good manager at League One level but unfortunately it’s not quite worked out for him at Charlton despite being able to bring in a good amount of talented players.

It will have no doubt been a tough decision for Thomas Sandgaard who has now had to make his first really big call as Charlton’s chairman.

But now he must get the search for Adkins’ successor right and you’d expect a younger and more expressive manager to take charge in the near future unless the pairing of Jackson and Euell impress massively.