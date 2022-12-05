Charlton Athletic confirm significant club decision

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Ben Garner has left the club with the team languishing in the bottom half of League One.

The former Swindon boss was only appointed as the Addicks chief in the summer, succeeding Johnnie Jackson at The Valley. However, he has not made the impact he wanted, with the Londoners winning just five of their 20 games so far in the campaign.

And, it was announced by the club this afternoon that Garner had left, as owner Thomas Sandgaard explained that the results had not been acceptable in recent weeks.

“We would like to thank Ben for his hard work and commitment to the job.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to sustain a consistency of results and our league position and recent form have left us in a situation where we had to act to give ourselves the best opportunity to get the most from this season as well as building a positive and winning environment for future years.”

A 1-0 reverse at home to Cheltenham last time out saw the pressure increase on Garner, although he had claimed that the problems run deeper at Charlton.

The verdict

Charlton have underachieved a lot this season and Garner hasn’t managed to get the team playing in the way he wanted, so you can understand the decision when you look at the league table.

However, as he mentioned, the problems at Charlton aren’t all on the manager and the owner needs to take big responsibility for this not working out.

Now, they’re on the lookout for another new manager and despite their struggles it should be an attractive post as there is a lot of potential with Charlton, so it will be interesting to see who comes in.

