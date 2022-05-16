Charlton Athletic confirm player’s departure

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the departure of 22-year-old Ben Dempsey who has joined Ayr United for an undisclosed fee.

Ben Dempsey made his first team debut for Charlton back in 2018 after coming up through the academy.

During his time with the club, the midfielder had loan spells with Dulwich Hamlet and Woking.

He joined Ayr on loan in January and since joining he has made seven appearances for the side in the Scottish Championship.

Dempsey leaves the Valley with ten senior appearances to his name with Charlton four of which were in the league.

In their official statement, the club said: “The club would like to thank Ben for his time at Charlton and wish him the very best of luck in his future career.”

As the 22-year-old now heads to Scotland, he will be hoping he can get some more appearances under his belt for Ayr and kick-start his career playing regular first team football.

Quiz: 24 facts every Charlton Athletic supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1885 1895 1905 1915

The Verdict:

After coming through the academy system at Charlton, Ben Dempsey will have been desperate to do well with the Addicks but unfortunately for both parties it just hasn’t worked out for him.

Charlton have allowed him to develop his game by letting him go out on loan across the years and his experience of being in that environment will have been valuable for his progression, in terms of his mindset and the standards he sets for himself.

After being on loan with Ayr for the second half of this season, the side clearly saw something in the 22-year-old that they like and Dempsey will now be aiming to get himself a solid place in the starting line-up and push on with his new side.

For Charlton this is also a great bit of business as they have been able to get a fee for a player who wasn’t getting game time at Charlton and this is money they will then be able to reinvest in the side.