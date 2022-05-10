Charlton Athletic confirm player decisions ahead of 22/23 campaign

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that they have triggered an option to keep Jake Forster-Caskey at the club until the summer of 2023, as they also revealed which players will leave following the expiry of their contracts.

With the League One campaign having finished, clubs in the league have been sharing their retained and released list ahead of the summer window.

And, the Addicks followed suit today, with the main news that Forster-Caskey will stay after an injury hit campaign that saw him recover from a serious knee problem.

Elsewhere, the Londoners stated that Chris Gunter, Conor Washington, Adam Matthews, Ben Watson, Pape Souare and Stephen Henderson would depart when their deals run out this summer.

Meanwhile, Ryan Inniss, Josh Davison and Nathan Harness had 12-month options in their contracts triggered, so are tied down until the summer of 2023.

It promises to be a summer of major change at The Valley, with owner Thomas Sandgaard having already made the decision to sack Johnnie Jackson following a season that saw the side finish 13th in League One.

The verdict

The decision over Forster-Caskey is one that makes sense because if he can get back to his previous levels, which will be the hope after a full pre-season, then he could be a big player next season.

With the other calls that have been made, the decision to let Washington go is one that may have caused surprise, and some on the retained list will need to improve.

Ultimately, the new manager is going to have a decent squad to inherit but crucially there will be space to bring in their own players.

