Charlton Athletic confirm managerial appointment

Charlton Athletic have appointed Nigel Adkins as their new manager, the club have confirmed this morning.

The Addicks have moved quickly to replace Lee Bowyer, who left the Valley earlier this week to become the new manager of Birmingham City.

Three days on from Bowyer’s departure, Thomas Sandgaard has made his first appointment as owner, hiring Nigel Adkins as the club’s new manager.

Adkins had been out of work since the end of the 2018/19 campaign, where he left Hull City upon the expiration of his contract at the KCOM Stadium.

Adkins led Hull to a 13th-placed finish in the Championship that season, with the 56-year-old yielding 26 wins from 78 games in charge of the Tigers.

He also has four promotions on his CV, guiding Southampton to back-to-back promotion from League One up to the Premier League in the space of two years, and leading Scunthorpe to promotion from League One in 2007 and 2009.

Adkins has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at the Valley, with Thomas Sandgaard saying: “I believe Nigel is the perfect personality, with the perfect background and the perfect experience to get us to where we want to be. Both Nigel and I want us to playing football in the Premier League and I can’t wait to see us there.”

The Verdict

This has come out of the blue and it’s a surprising appointment to say the least.

Adkins is a vastly experienced manager who has been out of the game for nearly two years, so he will be raring to go as he prepares to return to management.

Charlton are an attractive proposition, too. They sit just inside the play-off places and he will be looking to use his experience to guide them to a strong end to the season.