Charlton Athletic confirm major club decision

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Johnnie Jackson has left the club following the end of the League One season.

The former player was named as Nigel Adkins’ successor in October and an impressive run of form saw Jackson land the job on a permanent basis.

Whilst the Londoners were inconsistent for the remainder of the season, many still expected Jackson to oversee an overhaul this summer.

However, that won’t be the case, as it was announced this afternoon that Jackson had departed, with owner Thomas Sandgaard explaining the decision on the club’s official site.

“This decision has been a very difficult one to make, Johnnie has done so much for the club, but I felt the time was right to make the change as we continue our preparations for next season.

“Our search for a new manager has begun. This season wasn’t the season any of us at the club wanted. I have big ambitions for Charlton and it will be important for us to find the right individual that can build on the foundations in place and help us progress on our journey.”

A 4-0 loss at Ipswich on the final day saw Charlton end the season in 13th position.

The verdict

This is a very surprising decision as Jackson had done a good job under challenging circumstances and it appeared he would get to bring in his own players this summer.

So, there’s no getting away from the fact this is a bold call and it will be very interesting to see who Sandgaard brings in.

Ultimately, this is one to judge this time next year but after a few years of underachievement, this is a massive appointment and one the owner needs to get right.

