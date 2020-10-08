Charlton Athletic confirm key off-field decision

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Ged Roddy MBE has joined the club as their new Technical Director.

After months of drama, there was finally some good news for the fans last month as Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard completed a full takeover of the Addicks from ESI.

That has given the club a sound footing as they look to progress back to the Championship and several new signings have already arrived, with Chris Gunter the latest recruit after signing this morning.

As well as backing Lee Bowyer, Sandgaard is also making changes off the pitch and the club announced Roddy’s arrival today as well, which is the first big decision that the new chief has made in relation to who he will work with moving forward.

Roddy’s primary role will be to start ‘planning and implementing the club’s long-term footballing strategy’, with the eventual aim of taking the Londoners back to the Premier League.

And, Charlton have brought in someone with plenty of experience in the game as Roddy has worked with the Premier League, Reading and FIFA, among various other roles over the years.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Charlton Athletic midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this former Charlton midfielder? Matt Holland Matthew Spring Nicky Bailey Darren Ambrose

The verdict

This is a very exciting time to be a Charlton fan because they have suffered for long enough and they can now dream about a positive future.

In terms of this appointment, Sandgaard has identified someone who has plenty of top level experience, which will bring a host of impressive contacts as well.

On paper, it looks a very shrewd move from the new owner and it will now be down to Roddy to deliver as he looks to help the owner achieve his goals with the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.