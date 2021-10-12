Charlton Athletic confirm departure of 32-y/o player

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Ronnie Schwartz has left the club after his contract was mutually terminated.

The 32-year-old only joined the club in January but he has failed to make an impact in England. That perhaps came as a surprise, as Schwartz had impressed in the Danish top-flight with Silkeborg and Midtjylland.

Nevertheless, he struggled to adapt to League One, as he netted just once in 16 games last season, in the memorable 4-4 draw against Rochdale.

Whilst most of his appearances came as a sub, it was clear that boss Nigel Adkins wasn’t a huge fan of the player, which was reflected in his lack of involvement in the current campaign.

Even though the Addicks have been inconsistent, Schwartz has not made the matchday squad so far, with the club announcing his exit on their official site this evening.

The likes of Conor Washington, Jayden Stockley and Jonathan Leko are just some of the forward options that have been preferred to Schwartz this season.

Adkins’ side are 21st in the table and are back in action against Lincoln this weekend.

The verdict

You have to say that this is a decision that makes sense for all parties right now. On paper, the signing of Schwartz looked a good one, but, for a variety of reasons, it just hasn’t worked.

It became apparent quite quickly that Adkins wasn’t a big fan of the player, and these things happen in football, so an exit makes sense.

Whether Schwartz should have been given more opportunities is open to debate, but either way, the current group need to improve quickly as there is talent in the squad.

