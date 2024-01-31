Charlton Athletic are once again searching for a new manager after the decision to part ways with Michael Appleton.

Appleton was only appointed earlier this season, replacing Dean Holden in the opening stages of the campaign in September.

A 10-game run without a win led to his departure, with the Addicks sitting 18th in the League One table.

The London club will be hoping the next manager helps turn the tide on their drop down the third division standings.

The gap to the relegation zone is just four points, with results needed quickly in order to avoid dropping into the bottom four.

Here we compare two of the leading candidates linked with the vacancy at The Valley…

Gary Rowett’s managerial record

Former Millwall boss Gary Rowett has emerged as a potential appointment at Charlton.

The 49-year-old is available following his departure from the Lions in October, having parted ways via mutual consent after a poor start to the campaign.

While it was the opening months of 2023/24 were disappointing, there is no doubt that his previous record at The Den was hugely impressive.

He led Millwall to eighth, 11th, ninth, and eighth place finishes, and should have finished sixth last year but for a final-day collapse against Blackburn Rovers.

Given the financial limitations of Millwall compared to many of their Championship rivals, he proved that he can overperform the resources available to him.

During his time with the South London club, he took charge of 196 games, winning 76 times for a victory percentage of 38.8 percent.

This stint showed he has the capability to stick with a team, after two much shorter spells at Stoke City and Derby County where he underwhelmed relative to expectations.

Rowett rehabilitated his reputation with the Lions, having spent just a few months with the Potters and barely reaching a year in Derbyshire - albeit doing a fairly good job with the Rams.

If he is willing to take the step down to League One, then this could be a very solid appointment by the Addicks.

Gary Rowett managerial record Games managed Win percentage Burton Albion 142 44.4 Birmingham City 106 39.6 Derby County 60 43.3 Stoke City 29 31 Millwall 196 38.8 Overall 532 40.4 Nathan Jones managerial record Brighton (caretaker) 2 50 Luton Town (first stint) 170 51.2 Stoke City 38 15.8 Luton Town (second stint) 133 40.6 Southampton 14 35.7 Overall 357 42.9

Nathan Jones’ managerial record

Another experienced coach who has been linked with the vacancy at Charlton is Nathan Jones.

Jones is also out of work, having last managed a team nearly 12 months ago.

The Welshman endured a brief and disappointing spell at Southampton last season, where he lasted just 14 games before being replaced by the Saints on their way to relegation.

Prior to his time at St. Mary’s, the 50-year-old built his reputation with two successful stints at Luton Town.

He first joined the Hatters in 2016, where he won 87 games from 170, with a win rate of 51.2 percent.

After three years at Kenilworth Road, Jones moved to Stoke City where he also suffered a disappointing reign.

He lasted just 11 months with the Potters, winning 15.8 percent of his 38 games in the dugout.

A return to Luton saw him rejuvenate his reputation, playing a role in their promotion to the Premier League.

He was key to the club’s rise back to the top flight, earning promotion from League Two in 2018 before departing in the middle of their promotion seasons in both League One and the second tier.

While his track record outside of Luton leaves a lot to be desired, his stints with the Hatters show what he can do in the right environment - having taken them from League Two to the edge of Premier League promotion.