Charlton Athletic are closing in on their second and third signings of the summer transfer window.

According to London News Online, the Addicks are awaiting medicals for ex-Luton Town player Luke Berry, as well as Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards.

The League One side have already completed the addition of Will Mannion from Cambridge United, with the goalkeeper being their first signing of the market.

Nathan Jones is looking to build a team capable of fighting for promotion to the Championship next season.

It could yet be a busy summer at the Valley ahead, with work already under way on adding Berry and Edwards to the squad soon.

Luke Berry - Luton Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 34 (31) 7 (4) 2018-19 21 (12) 3 (2) 2019-20 21 (15) 1 (1) 2020-21 31 (22) 2 (1) 2021-22 13 (10) 6 (2) 2022-23 21 (4) 3 (0) 2023-24 17 (2) 2 (1)

Charlton closing in on Berry and Edwards

It is understood that deals have been agreed to bring Berry and Edwards to Charlton this summer.

The pair are both set to sign for Charlton pending a medical, with delays on the deals being completed only being caused by holiday.

Berry is available as a free agent following his departure from the Hatters, and is now set to reunite with his former manager at Kenilworth Road in Jones.

The 31-year-old spent seven years with Luton, but did not agree terms on a new deal with the recently-relegated club, meaning he is free to sign elsewhere for next season.

Jones helped bring him to Kenilworth Road in 2017, and worked with him during both of his stints in charge of the club.

Berry was a part of the Luton squad that gained promotion from League One in 2019, a campaign where the Charlton boss departed Kenilworth Road midway through.

The midfielder competed for the Hatters in each of the top four divisions, and is set to take the step back down to League One to reunite with his old boss.

Meanwhile, it is believed a five-figure release fee has been agreed with Scottish side Dunfermline to bring Edwards to the Valley.

The 24-year-old is a versatile talent that can play across the left side.

Thierry Small transfer stance

Meanwhile, it is expected that Charlton will do everything they can to hold onto Thierry Small amid interest from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Small was the subject of a January offer from Spurs, which was rejected by the third division side.

Edwards and Small are both set to compete for game time next season, with Charlton planning on keeping the 19-year-old despite top flight speculation.

The Addicks will be hoping they both can play a role in helping the club push for promotion next season.

Promising start to the summer for Charlton

Charlton are being proactive in the transfer market by completing deals early in preparation for pre-season.

This is a positive start to the market for the London club, who need improvements to the squad to bridge the gap to the top six.

Berry is an experienced addition that will know Jones well from their time together at Luton.

Keeping Small will also be good business given the youngster’s potential, and giving him competition for game time in Edwards should be to the benefit of the squad as a whole.