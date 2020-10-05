Charlton Athletic closing in on signing, advanced talks underway

Charlton could be about to add to their defensive ranks – with former Tottenham and Wales defender Chris Gunter in advanced talks with the Addicks, according to Football Insider.

The 31-year-old was released by Reading at the end of last season, ending an eight-year stint with the Berkshire outfit and is therefore available on a free transfer this summer.

Gunter would bring a wealth of experience having made more than 500 appearances in English football for Cardiff, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, although the majority of those came with the Royals.

The Welshman, who’ll undoubtedly be looking to add to his 96 international caps at next summer’s European Championships, also offers versatility and although he’s predominantly a right-back, he can also play on the left.

Since breaking through at Cardiff in the 2006-2007 campaign, Gunter has never played below the Championship, but the Football Insider believe that he’s in advanced talks with Lee Bowyer’s men, who were recently relegated to League One.

The Verdict

Given the fact that Gunter’s only 31 and is still a regular in the Wales squad, a League One move comes as somewhat of a surprise, although despite their relegation, it shows the magnitude of Charlton and the ability of Lee Bowyer.

The Addicks will be looking to bounce back at the first time of asking and and experience will be key if they’re to mount a serious promotion challenge.