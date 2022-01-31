Charlton Athletic closing in on securing transfer agreement with Chelsea

Exciting Charlton Athletic teenager Mason Burstow is set to join Premier League giants Chelsea, Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson has confirmed.

The 18-year-old striker was left out of the club’s League One victory over Portsmouth on Monday night due to the transfer talks, with the West London side swooping late in the day for Burstow’s services.

Charlton will regain Burstow for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign though as he’s set to re-join on loan once the deal has been processed.

Burstow made his senior debut back in August in the EFL Trophy, scoring against Crawley Town in a 6-1 success.

In 14 appearances across all competitions for Charlton this season, Burstow has scored six goals with two of those coming in League One matches.

Having started the Addicks’ last two league fixtures before his absence at Fratton Park, Burstow could be set for an extended role in Jackson’s starting line-up following Chelsea’s decision to leave him at The Valley until the end of the season.

The Verdict

Once big clubs like Chelsea show interest in a transfer for a young player in the lower leagues then it’s very hard to turn that down.

You can say what you like about their herding of youngsters to not end up playing many of them down the line but the chance to develop in their world class facilities is too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Even though Burstow will head back to Charlton for the rest of the season, you imagine that this is just the start for the teenager.

The Blues clearly see something in him and even if he never gets a chance at Stamford Bridge you can imagine he will be playing at a decent level in a few years time if his development continues how it is.