Charlton Athletic closing in on sealing deal for Premier League defender

Charlton Athletic are closing in on reaching an agreement with Premier League side Fulham over a loan deal for defender Steven Sessegnon, according to a report from The Athletic.

It is understood that Sessegnon will join the Addicks for the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign.

The right-back, who has agreed to sign a new contract at Craven Cottage, is no stranger to life in League One as he featured at this level during the previous campaign.

After being utilised on eight occasions in the Premier League 2 Division 2 by Fulham in the first half of the season, Sessegnon was loaned out to Plymouth Argyle earlier this year.

The 22-year-old went on to play 10 games for Argyle in this division as they narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

Charlton will be determined to move forward as a club under the guidance of their new manager Ben Garner after finishing 13th in the third-tier standings last season.

Garner has already bolstered his squad this summer by securing the services of some fresh faces.

Eoghan O’Connell, Mandela Egbo, Joe Wollacott and Conor McGrandles are all set to feature for Charlton next season after sealing permanent moves to the club.

Quiz: Are these 20 Charlton transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Charlton re-signed Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City earlier this year True False

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good bit of business by Charlton if they are able to finalise a deal for Sessegnon.

The Fulham academy graduate will be able to add some versatility to the Addicks’ squad as he is capable of playing on either side of the defence and in holding midfield.

Having failed to establish himself as a key player for Fulham in recent seasons, Sessegnon will be determined to prove his worth during his time at The Valley.

Considering that the right-back featured in League One in the previous term, it may not take him too long to adapt to life at Charlton.

By learning from the guidance of Garner who managed to get the best out of his players during his time in charge of Swindon Town, Sessegnon could potentially make strides in terms of his development in the upcoming campaign.