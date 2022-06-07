Charlton Athletic closing in on naming Johnnie Jackson’s successor

Charlton Athletic have agreed a compensation package with Swindon Town for Ben Garner, with his appointment set to be announced within the next two days.

The Addicks hierarchy made the decision to sack Johnnie Jackson following the end of the League One campaign in May, with plenty of speculation surrounding who would take over.

Garner’s name has been in the frame for a while now, with the Londoners putting out a statement last week to cool talk that he was going to be appointed.

However, it appears he will still land the job, as reporter Ryan Walker revealed that confirmation of his arrival is expected by Thursday.

“Ben Garner is set to be unveiled as new Charlton manager at a press conference within the next 48 hours is my understanding. 80k compensation fee agreed with Swindon Town. Scott Marshall and Scott Lindsey are wanted but deals still not agreed.”

The 42-year-old has a reputation as a coach who encourages attacking football, with his Robins side falling short in the League Two play-off semi-final against Port Vale.

Have Charlton Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa Won Lost

The verdict

This has been a lengthy saga for Charlton now and you can imagine the fans just want to see a new manager arrive to allow them to look ahead to next season.

It’s clear Garner has been a strong candidate and you can understand why, he will play the sort of football that Thomas Sandgaard demands and could work out.

Now, we wait for the official announcement, which could then kickstart what will be a very busy summer for all involved at Charlton to give the new boss the players he needs to get results.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.