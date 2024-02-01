Charlton Athletic are closing in on finding their Michael Appleton replacement, and they are set to add an individual who has Premier League matches on his CV.

The Addicks sacked Appleton nine days ago after just over four months in charge at The Valley, with results spiralling out of control under his management and the London club dropping closer to the bottom four of the division.

Curtis Fleming has been in temporary charge having only recently been appointed as a first-team coach, but SE7 Partners - Charlton's owners since the summer and a group that includes ex-Sunderland chief Charlie Methven - have been searching for Appleton's full-time successor along with technical director Andy Scott.

Jones on the verge of Charlton Athletic appointment

And after a hunt that has lasted over a week, with names such as Gary Rowett linked with the vacancy, it appears that Nathan Jones has now become the sole front-runner for the job.

According to a report from Pete O'Rourke at Football Insider, the 50-year-old is in advanced talks for his next job, nearly a year after the Welshman was sacked by Premier League side Southampton following a torrid few months on the south coast.

Jones had previously guided Luton Town to a promotion from League Two in 2018 and helped to build the foundations for their climb to the Premier League last season before jumping to the Saints, and now he is seemingly set to return to football with Charlton.