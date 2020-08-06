Charlton Athletic closing in on deal for five-goal League One midfielder

Charlton Athletic are reportedly closing in on the signing of MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey as the Addicks prepare for life back in League One after their heartbreaking relegation.

A 4-0 loss to Leeds United, coupled with wins for Barnsley and Luton, saw Lee Bowyer’s men relegated after just one season back in the second tier, with a host of off-field problems no doubt playing their part in the demise.

But on the field, things are beginning to look up.

The last two days has seen goalkeeper Ben Amos and midfielder Jonny Williams both commit their short-term futures to the club, despite many predicting a mass exodus of first-team stars this summer.

Now it looks like Bowyer is ready to add a fresh face to the mix in the form of Gilbey, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The 25-year-old netted five times for MK Dons last season as Russell Martin’s men narrowly avoided relegation again. Last term saw Charlton’s midfield struggle with the loss of Conor Gallagher in January and then regular injuries to the likes of Darren Pratley and Sam Field. Josh Cullen will also not be returning to The Valley after departing last month.

The verdict

I think this would be an excellent signing for Charlton.

Whilst some of their best performances last season came from midfield, a lack of depth ultimately cost them, with the likes of Deji Oshilaja often having to step in to sure things up.

Darren Pratley remains reliable but is far from young and with Josh Cullen departing there is likely to be a big whole in the middle of the park for the Addicks.