Charlton Athletic will complete a "bargain" deal for Blackburn Rovers left-back Tayo Edun after he undergoes a medical, according to yesterday evening's report from Alan Nixon.

The Addicks are looking to force their way into the promotion mix next season and arguably have a good chance of doing so despite enduring a reasonably underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday were all extremely strong - and at this stage - none of the sides that have come down from the Championship have established themselves as promotion favourites.

Derby County look strong - but there's certainly an opportunity for Dean Holden's side to force their way into the promotion mix - with the Addicks recruiting well so far this summer.

What is Tayo Edun's situation at Blackburn Rovers?

Edun joined Blackburn back in August 2021 but has failed to make a meaningful impact during his time at Ewood Park.

Harry Pickering looks set to be Jon Dahl Tomasson's starting option on the left-hand side for the foreseeable future and Jake Batty is a real talent too, with the 18-year-old potentially able to step up and be Edun's replacement as a backup option in the left-back department.

With Batty already in contention to be part of the first team next season, Edun could have been pushed further down the pecking order by the teenager and that isn't ideal for a player who is 25 and needs to be playing every week.

He may also be able to operate in midfield - but his game time looks set to be limited there too with the likes of Lewis Travis and Adam Wharton likely to be heavily involved if they remain at Ewood Park.

Making 34 competitive appearances for Rovers in two years and recording just three assists in the process, it's probably time for Edun to move on as he potentially looks to kickstart his career.

He isn't part of Tomasson's plans anyway and Blackburn are prepared to offload him.

Are Charlton Athletic an attractive club to join for Tayo Edun?

The Addicks were arguably at risk of becoming a standard, midtable League One side.

But new ownership and some of their signings this summer could help them to push for a place in the promotion mix.

In terms of who they have brought in, Harry Isted did extremely well at Barnsley last term, Lloyd Jones could be a shrewd addition and Alfie May is a useful scorer to have at this level.

Panutche Camara is another talented player and Edun could also contribute to a potential promotion push, so this is a move probably worth making for the latter who needs to turn things around following an underwhelming time in Lancashire.

If he takes a step down and impresses, that could help him to take a step back up to the second tier and become a regular starter there in the future. This is why he can't rule out a return to the second tier despite the fact he may be departing Tomasson's side permanently.

Holden is also a very talented coach and you feel Edun will only improve and develop further if he gets the chance to play regularly, so this is a move worth making for the left-back, even if he is taking a step down.