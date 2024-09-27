This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has given his view on rumours linking him with a move to Cardiff City.

The South London press revealed that Jones would "like" to manage Cardiff after responding to being in the betting odds to take the reins at the South-Wales side.

Jones, however, made it clear he is happy at Charlton and has a "fantastic job" and he's hoping to build something with the Addicks.

A strange scenario for Jones, who "loves Cardiff City" and said in 2022, as Luton Town boss, he would "never turn down" the opportunity to manage them.

But with this admission, his future lies with Charlton and the likelihood of the Bluebirds bringing Jones into the hot seat is improbable, due to a significant compensation pay-off needed to acquire the Welshman.

FLW's Charlton Athletic pundit, Ben Fleming, found Jones' comments surprising, but doesn't see the Addicks boss moving on after the platform the club has given him.

Fleming said: "Slightly interesting comments from Jones. I think firstly you have to appreciate, it's a bit honest, it's not like a revelation as he said in the interview. It's not something he's said for the first time.

"If you read further down in the interview, that's something for the future because he's perfectly content at Charlton.

"I think there's more to that than the quotes, but it's certainly unusual to comment on a public job like that. I think that's who Jones is. He doesn't bottle it up and keep it to himself.

"If he thinks that was necessary, and he wanted to get that off his chest, I don't think it's anything to worry about because, according to the report, the compensation pay-off would be pretty substantial.

"It looks like his odds have really drifted, but I think it's good to have a manager who's very open and honest with himself, whether that's received well by the fanbase, that's up to them.

"I think I'm surprised by it, you always are when a manager speaks about themselves in regard to another job, but I think he was linking himself to the job in the outstretch as opposed to here and now.

"I think he knows he's got a job to do and whilst he said a similar thing regarding his links to Southampton when he was at Luton, I'd like to think that's different because it's a chance to manage in the Premier League, which he never did before.

"Whereas now, it's a step-up, but he's been there and done that, and if he puts the good work in at Charlton, hopefully he can get us to the Championship next year anyway.

"You've got to remember we were one of the first clubs to give him his break in coaching, in terms of working with our under 21's side, so as much as Cardiff is apart of his story, Charlton is as well.

"He recognised that when he came back, so I think he has the loyalty to not jump ship at the first opportunity."

Jones owes it to Addicks to finish Championship quest

So far this campaign, Charlton have started well under Jones as he continues his pursuit to end the Addicks' five-season wait for a return to the Championship.

The 2024/25 League One table so far this season as per FotMob 1. Wrexham 16 2. Birmingham City 16 3. Barnsley 13 4. Charlton Athletic 13 5. Huddersfield Town 12 6. Stockport County 11

They did show signs under Jones last season, but this season they look like the real deal with the squad the Welshman has at his disposal.

It would be dishonorable for him to jump ship for Cardiff, but it doesn't look like this is a part of Jones' short-term future.

He joined the Addicks in 2012 as an under-21 professional development coach, which is the role which really jump started his coaching career following his retirement as a player at Yeovil.

Jones is always open and honest about news surrounding his future, and he has made it clear to the South London Press that he's staying put.

Jones: "I have got a fantastic job, and I’m at a wonderful club where I’m really, really looking to build something.

"So that is where we are. I won’t be disrespectful to anyone in any way. So for me, it is nothing – I get on with my job day to day and I love my job here and the people I work with. I’ve asked a lot of people to buy-in to that. There is nothing to say really."

Jones and the Bluebirds may finally arise in seasons to come, but for now his loyalties lie with Charlton.