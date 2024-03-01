Highlights Charlton Athletic has shown promise under Nathan Jones, winning once and drawing three times recently.

Despite signs of potential, Charlton are only four points above the relegation zone in League One.

Striker Chuks Aneke's return from injury could be key to Charlton's survival hopes this season.

Nathan Jones has enjoyed a solid start to life at Charlton Athletic, picking up his first win in midweek away to promotion-chasing Derby County.

Since his arrival at The Valley last month, the Addicks have lost just once - drawing three of their last four games, two of which came against Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers, who are both fighting to reach the Championship automatically this season.

But Charlton's recent promise has not steered them away from trouble just yet, currently sitting four points above the final relegation spot, with recent results showing promise that they can remain in League One this season and push for a higher finish next term under the Welshman.

Charlton Athletic's next six fixtures

This month could prove to be pivotal as to whether the Addicks can pull away from the relegation dog fight, or are pulled right back into it heading into the final month of the season.

This weekend sees them travel to Northampton Town, who have slipped away from the play-off race since the new year, but the following three fixtures will have a huge say as to who will be playing their football in League Two next season.

In three consecutive weeks, Jones' side will face three of the five sides currently below them in the table, two of which are in games away from The Valley.

Following Saturday's fixture, they travel to Cheltenham Town in midweek, who remain within touching distance of safety following Reading's recent points deduction, giving Darrell Clarke's side hope of staging an unlikely survival comeback after an underwhelming season.

That is followed by a return to SE7 to face bottom side Carlisle United, with Jones' side back on the road a week later to face Fleetwood Town, in what you feel could be huge to their survival hopes should they manage to achieve maximum points in those games.

They finish the month with trips to mid-table Wigan Athletic and Exeter City, with Chartlon's recent performances against the top sides in the division giving them hope of picking up some valuable points in March.

Return of injured striker could prove pivotal to Charlton Athletic's survival bid

It's been a frustrating season for striker Chuks Aneke having suffered a hamstring injury in their 4-0 win over Reading back in October.

The 30-year-old managed a goal and an assist in six appearances, having missed the start of the campaign with another injury, but has been forced to watch from the sidelines for much of this term. However, his timely return from his latest setback could be the perfect weapon for Jones to use for the League Two run-in.

While only restricted to substitute appearances thus far, his last four games have proved what an asset the striker can be for the Addicks, providing an assist on his return to action against Lincoln City last month to secure a 1-1 draw against The Imps.

And his impact since has been evident, with Jones' side unbeaten in their last four games since his introduction back into the first-team fold, offering something different in the final third compared to top scorer, Alfie May.

Aneke offers a physical presence at the top end of the pitch, occupying defenders while also being able to bring Charlton's wide players into their attacks, evident in his recent statistics, winning 50% of his 24 aerial duels and four fouls upon his return.

Losing Corey Blackett-Taylor to Derby County in January took away one of the Addicks' attacking threats, but the return of Aneke could prove pivotal to Charlton's survival hopes this season, and under Jones, you'd expect him to start finding the back of the net soon, especially with the fixtures in front of him.