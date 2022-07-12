Charlton Athletic chief gives his verdict on the Addicks’ summer transfer business

After a season of ups and downs last season, Charlton Athletic did well to finish the season sat 13th in the league.

Despite Johnnie Jackson’s efforts though, owner Thomas Sandgaard felt a change was needed so dismissed the previous manager and appointed Ben Garner after his strong season with Swindon Town.

Garner has got off to a strong start as manager putting his mark on the team and has so far made five additions to the team.

So far Eoghan O’Connell, Mandela Egbo, Joe Wollacott, Conor McGrandles and Steven Sessegnon have all been recruited for next season, however, there hasn’t been any strengthening in attacking positions as of yet.

However, owner Sandgaard says that the emergence of 18-year-old Miles Leaburn into the side, who signed his first professional deal with the club this week, has taken the pressure off a signing in that area.

Speaking to London News Online, he said: “Everybody keeps talking about the fact we need another striker, just wait until you see what Miles is capable of and how fast he is developing too.

“We have someone coming up from the academy, so that puts a dampener on the pressure for getting outside strikers in. It might still be an option, but we’re pretty well off at the moment with Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke, Josh Davidson and Miles.”

The Verdict:

You can understand the owner’s point of view in the fact that the Addicks do have a few attackers on their books as it stands and therefore they don’t want to panic and bring someone in just for the sake of it.

Furthermore, like he says, you can see Leaburn progressing well and he clearly holds a lot of potential. That being said, you don’t know how ready he will be for league football next season and therefore how often he will play.

On top of that, other than Stockley, you struggle to find someone in the team who will get double figures in terms of goals for next season but those are the numbers you are wanting to target if you are a side that is trying to push for promotion.

Sandgaard has made a point that there is no pressure which is fair enough given the position they are in but as it stands, they definitely shouldn’t be shutting themselves off from signing a new potential striker.