Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones will likely be hoping to strengthen his squad during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Addicks have been underwhelming so far this season, currently finding themselves mid-table in League One and eight points adrift of the top six, with just four points separating them from the relegation zone.

Therefore, Jones will surely be preparing to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window, and he should consider raising the level of the team by bringing one or two Premier League youngsters to the club on a temporary basis.

The Welshman made it clear that he would prefer to sign players permanently during the summer, meaning that Allan Campbell is currently the only loanee at Charlton, but given that the Addicks have been short of quality on the ball in many of their games this season, they should consider entering the loan market for a couple of additions next month.

One player who Charlton could consider signing on loan is Chelsea midfielder Omari Kellyman, with it having been revealed that the 19-year-old is open to a loan move away from Stamford Bridge in January.

Charlton have benefitted from taking players on loan from Chelsea in the past

Amid reports that multiple EFL clubs are believed to be keen on signing Kellyman on loan in January, Charlton should consider joining the race for the attacking midfielder.

Kellyman joined the Blues from Aston Villa for £19 million during the summer, although his progress has been hindered by hamstring injuries so far this season.

Birmingham City were linked with a loan move for him towards the end of the summer transfer window, so there may be a chance that, despite being in League One, the Addicks can bring him to The Valley for the second half of the campaign.

Chelsea could be encouraged by the prospect of sending one of their young talents to SE7 based on the fact that it has worked for them in the past.

Jay Dasilva, Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher have all had successful loan spells at The Valley in the last decade, with Juan Familla-Castillo being the only Chelsea player who did not impress during a temporary stint in south-east London.

Conor Gallagher's 2019/20 Championship stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 26 6 4

The Blues also spent £1.5 million on signing striker Mason Burstow from Charlton in January 2022, before later sending him back on loan, so it is clear that the Premier League side are well aware that The Valley is a good place for young players to develop.

The success that Gallagher had during his time as an Addick is something that Charlton should lean on if they do join the race to sign Kellyman, as Chelsea would be delighted if their rising teenager could develop in the same way that the current Atlético Madrid man did five years ago.

Charlton could do with some extra creativity in midfield

It would not be a huge surprise if some of the EFL clubs that are rumoured to be interested in Kellyman are from the Championship, but Charlton will need to be ambitious if they want to suitably bolster their squad and turn their season around.

The Addicks have lacked enough quality and creativity from midfield in many of their games this season, and with the majority of their defeats having been settled by a one-goal margin, a player like Kellyman could be a real difference maker during the second half of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Charlton will look to sign players on loan in January, but if they do register an interest in Kellyman, the fact that they are a London club, and the previous success of Gallagher's loan spell, could convince the Blues that The Valley is the right destination for the youngster.