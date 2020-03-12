Charlton Athletic chairman hints at interest from new investors

Charlton Athletic chairman Matt Southall has hinted that there are multiple investors keen to be involved in the club amidst fears that majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer will pull his funding from the club.

The club has been flung into uncertainty following an ugly dispute between Southall and Nimer, which has spilled onto social media and appears irreconcilable.

Nimer has accused Southall of misusing the club funds to fund his lifestyle and has revealed that he will not put any more funding into Charlton until the chairman is resolved from his role.

Southall has rejected those claims and suggested that East Street Investments, the investment consortium headed by Nimer, has not put any money into the club since the takeover in January.

The chairman met with the Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust (CAST) yesterday to discuss the current situation.

According to a report from CAST, Southall suggested that if Nimer was to provide no further funds he was aware of multiple investors that were keen to be involved with the club.

He added that despite the difficulties finding a buyer previously that he is confident investors are out there.

The dispute comes at a dreadful time for Charlton, who are fighting for Championship survival.

The Addicks are 22nd in the table, two points adrift from safety.

The Verdict

This is a bold claim from Southall and one that could be hugely positive if true.

Clearly, he is looking to reassure CAST and the fans of the South London club but you’d have to question the truth behind the statement.

The arrival of new investors is certainly one way out of this situation, though given how hard it was for Roman Duchalet to find a buyer there are certainly no guarantees.

It is going to be interesting to see how this situation continues to evolve.