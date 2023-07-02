Charlton Athletic have handed a trial to defender Chris Francis and are expected to make a call on whether to offer him a deal this week.

As confirmed by the South London Press, Francis featured for the Addicks in yesterday's 4-0 pre-season friendly victory over Welling United.

Francis lined up in a three-man defence and was substituted at half-time by Charlton boss Dean Holden.

The 20-year-old is currently on the lookout for a new club following AFC Bournemouth's decision to release him earlier this year.

Charlton will not have to pay a fee for Francis as his contract with the Cherries recently expired.

In order to secure the services of the defender, the Addicks will have to fend off competition from elsewhere as he has been the subject of offers from unnamed sides.

Who is Chris Francis?

Francis sealed a switch to Bournemouth last year and was utilised by the club's development squad during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Cherries allowed Francis to leave the Vitality Stadium in January as he sealed a temporary switch to Weymouth.

During his time with the Terras, the defender represented the club on five occasions in the National League South.

Francis did not make a single senior appearance for Bournemouth, and was only included in the club's match-day squad on one occasion.

What has Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden said about Chris Francis?

Making reference to Francis, Holden has admitted that he has been impressed by the defender's work in pre-season training.

Speaking to the South London Press, Holden said: "There was a conversation I had with someone in the off-season, just an opportunity to have a look at Chris.

"He is a left-sided centre-back and we have not got many of them in the club.

"Just as importantly if we did act on it he wouldn't be blocking any pathway with that left foot on him.

"He has been with us all week and shown up really well.

"At Bournemouth he went into a non-league loan after the January transfer window closed, those were his only loan options available to him.

"He can be pleased with his week's work."

Asked whether Francis will continue to train with Charlton, Holden later added: "There's a conversation to be had, in that there are one or two other clubs that have got wind of it and who are putting offers to him.

"I think we might have to make a decision on that quite quickly this week.

"We'll see how the conversations go."

Should Charlton step up this particular transfer pursuit?

If Holden believes that Francis will be able to make an impact in League One next season, the Addicks ought to consider stepping up this pursuit.

By making an offer to the defender in the coming days which includes assurances regarding game-time, Charlton could potentially win the race for his signature.

While it may take Francis some time to adapt to life in the third tier given that he has yet to make an appearance in the Football League, there is no reason why he cannot eventually establish himself as an important member of Charlton's side.