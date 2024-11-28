This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Gassan Ahadme has not had the best start to life as a Charlton Athletic player following his impressive season with Cambridge United last year.

Addicks supporters will be hoping that boss Nathan Jones, who won promotion from League Two to the third tier with former club Luton Town back in 2018, before guiding the Hatters to the Championship play-offs in 2022, can take their club to at least a top-six spot this term.

Ahadme was signed for a fee of close to £1 million, which signified their intent to make him a vital cog in Jones' machine in the attack. But after the 24-year-old produced a respectable return of 11 goals in 29 League One appearances while on loan with Cambridge United, who avoided relegation to League Two by just four points last season, Addicks supporters will expect to see him scoring on a regular basis.

That has not been the case thus far, with just one league goal and two goals overall for Charlton's new striker. Not all of that has been his fault after Ahadme also suffered a chest injury in October, which kept him out of action for a month, until he scored a late winner during a recent 4-3 victory over National League Southend United in the FA Cup.

The Charlton verdict regarding Gassan Ahadme

So far, Ahadme has scored just two goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for his new club, so there is clearly room for improvement amid the Addicks' bid for a play-off spot. FLW's Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming was asked for his thoughts on the situation regarding the striker, amid plenty of criticism during his nine league starts.

He said: "It's pretty difficult to label him a flop. I know quite a lot of the fanbase are quite unconvinced by him and rightly so.

"I think firstly, it is important to say that there are conflicting reports about the fee. I have seen some say it's a million, and others say that it was a hell of a lot less than that.

"I'm not entirely sure what it was, but I don't think it was quite as much as a million pounds. Not that it necessarily excuses everything.

"It is hardly a sample size to judge a player in his entirety. Clearly, he didn't hit the heights at Ipswich, but he did well at Cambridge last year.

"He clearly had an injury, so he had to come back from that after it kept him out for a few games. However, before that, he wasn't scoring when we were playing well and he's now not scoring in a team that isn't playing well.

"It's hardly like we're firing on all cylinders and playing well when we're scraping past Burton Albion, who have won one game all season.

"But to hold him solely responsible when we haven't picked up very many points in recent weeks and months is pretty harsh, given that he has not been playing.

"Look, come the end of the season, he may end up with not a lot of goals. Then, maybe, yes, you can make a more solid verdict and judgment on him. Maybe guys that have gone early and said that he is not good enough will be vindicated.

"Chances are that they could be right because he has not shown a lot in these early stages, but it is the early stages in a team that, at basically no point this season, have looked particularly threatening going forwards for an entire match or in consistent spells.

"I think to throw him under the bus is probably a bit harsh, but it could be one we look back on at the end of the season and evaluate it and say that it hasn't worked out.

"But I don't think we can form opinions on any player after around ten games, especially when we haven't played well, but also when he's had an injury and been in and out of the team.

"I'm more than happy to give him more time. He clearly is a confidence player and he missed a really bad chance against Huddersfield.

"Hopefully, he gets a few goals and builds off that confidence, but fans getting on his back isn't going to help.

"Getting on his back early and him realising that pressure feels like the kind of thing that is only going to lead to worse performances."

Ahadme is the right type of striker for Nathan Jones at Charlton

Ben is right to point out that Ahadme's Addicks career is still in its early days after he joined Jones' side from Premier League newboys Ipswich for an undisclosed fee in the summer. On paper, it still represents a shrewd piece of business and further softened the blow of losing 23-goal man Alfie May to divisional rivals, Birmingham City.

Ahadme is not the primary goalscorer of the side anyway, as he will also link up with the vastly experienced Matty Godden, who moved from Coventry City. There is more to the Moroccan than just scoring as well, with Ahadme the ideal striker for Jones at Charlton due to his tireless work rate.

His physicality and ability to press from the front make him well-suited in the long run, even when goals aren't coming. That's because his hold-up play, defensive contribution, and relentless energy fit Jones' demanding, high-intensity style perfectly, and will provide chances and openings for his teammates as well; but only once fully fit again.