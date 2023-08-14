Highlights Both Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers are looking to bounce back after recent disappointing results in the league and cup matches.

Charlton will take confidence from their strong home form, having lost just once in their last seven games at The Valley.

Rovers, on the other hand, have been without a win in their last nine league matches and have struggled to keep clean sheets. However, they did defeat Charlton twice last season.

Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers are looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns at The Valley on Tuesday.

Under new ownership, Dean Holden’s Charlton began the League One season with a 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient on home soil thanks to George Dobson’s first-half strike.

However, the Addicks were subsequently stunned 3-1 by League Two side Newport County in the Carabao Cup first round, before going down 1-0 to Peterborough United last weekend.

But the hosts will head into the contest encouraged by their form at The Valley, where they have lost just once in their last seven outings.

Meanwhile, Rovers have commenced their League One campaign with back-to-back draws, as well as a first-round exit from the Carabao Cup.

A stoppage-time equaliser from Portsmouth's Kusini Yengi denied Joey Barton’s side all three points at Fratton Park on the opening weekend, though Scott Sinclair rescued a point late on at home to free-scoring Barnsley on Saturday.

The Gas are now without a victory in nine League One matches, while keeping just one clean sheet from 11 across all competitions.

But they did do the double over Charlton last season, notably coming from behind to win 2-1 at The Valley thanks to John Marquis’ brace.

What is the latest team news ahead of Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers?

Joey Barton

Holden may look to tinker with his Charlton starting XI as he aims to avoid a third successive defeat.

However according to Whoscored.com, he will have to make do without Miles Leaburn due to an ankle injury, while an ongoing calf issue is keeping Chuks Aneke sidelined.

Meanwhile, Sinclair is pushing to start for Rovers after scoring from the bench last weekend, while Jevani Brown could return after missing the Barnsley draw through injury.

However, the visitors will be without Jordan Rossiter, George Friend and James Gibbons.

Is Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers on TV?

The game will not be available to watch live on TV. Although fans not attending can follow the action on local radio or by watching Gillette Soccer Special on Sky Sports News, which begins at 7pm BST.

Alternatively, supporters can purchase a match pass via their respective club websites.

Once the game is finished, highlights will be available via Sky Sports, who will post a three-minute video on their YouTube account.

ITV will also show highlights of the game on ITV4 from 9pm on Wednesday, August 16 – with the programme repeated on ITV1 later at 12:55am.

Are there tickets available for Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers?

Tickets for home supporters are still available in the Alan Curbishley and West Stands, as well as the Covered End. These can be found on Charlton’s official website.

Meanwhile, away tickets are no longer available for Rovers fans to purchase via their website, meaning they should take a decent following to London.

What is the kick-off time for Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers?

The game between Charlton and Bristol Rovers kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday.