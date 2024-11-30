Charlton Athletic have not quite lived up to expectations in League One so far this season, but if they can sign a player like Bradley Wright-Phillips in January, they may still be in with a chance of reaching the play-offs.

Nathan Jones would have been hoping to mount a promotion push during his first full season in charge at The Valley, but despite making an excellent start to the campaign, Charlton currently find themselves 12th in the third tier, having won just once in their last six league outings.

However, the five games that the Addicks failed to win in recent weeks came against teams currently in the top half of the table, and in three of those six fixtures, Charlton managed to avoid defeat, while four of them were away from home.

Therefore, the Welshman will no doubt be looking forward to the next six league games, with four of them set to be played at The Valley and three of them coming against sides below them in the division.

The Addicks are still only five points adrift of the top six with a game in hand on a few of the teams above them, so their upcoming games are crucial, especially as they lead up to the January transfer window.

The upcoming transfer window could be pivotal for Charlton, and there is one area of their game that particularly needs improving if they are going to be able to close the gap to the play-off places during the remainder of the season.

Charlton could do with a new signing like Wright-Phillips

Exeter City are the only side in the top half of League One that has scored fewer goals than Charlton this season, and considering that five of the Addicks' six league defeats this term have been by a solitary goal, they could easily have more points on the board if they had another player who could put the ball in the net on a regular basis.

Matty Godden and Luke Berry have scored nine of the 17 goals that the Addicks have scored in their 16 league games so far this term, with no other player having netted more than once, so they would welcome another forward who can get on the scoresheet consistently.

In January 2011, Charlton signed Bradley Wright-Phillips from fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle. The striker scored eight goals in 21 appearances during the second half of the 2010/11 campaign, a return which could be vital if a new signing were to replicate it this time around.

Wright-Phillips then went on to score 22 goals and provide eight assists as Charlton won the League One title the following year, and the fact that he was familiar with his surroundings from the previous campaign meant he was able to notch seven goals in his first 10 league appearances at the start of the 2011/12 season.

The Addicks currently have a number of striking options, but Godden is the only one who has regularly been finding the target, so another forward who can provide the goals they need to turn their close games into victories is just what they need.

Wright-Phillips was prolific for Charlton

Lyle Taylor and Alfie May are the only two players to have scored at least 20 league goals in a season for Charlton since Wright-Phillips bagged 22 during the 2011/12 title-winning campaign.

Bradley Wright-Phillips' League One stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 63 30 10

Wright-Phillips, who is the son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, had a number of memorable moments in a red shirt, including his hat-trick away at Chesterfield, his long-range effort against Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley, and his winning goal against Carlisle United at Brunton Park to seal promotion to the Championship.

Charlton need to add some extra creativity and quality if they are going to improve their record in front of goal this season, and a new signing that can have the same impact as Wright-Phillips did in 2011 would be absolutely ideal.