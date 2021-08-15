Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins provides update on recent addition

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has confirmed that new signing Charlie Kirk will be involved in the club’s game against MK Dons on Tuesday, as per a recent post on Twitter by South London Press sports editor Richard Cawley.

The winger signed for the Addicks on Thursday from Crewe Alexandra but was not involved in the defeat away at Oxford United yesterday as he forced to sit out the game.

However it now appears that the 23-year-old will be in action at some point later on in the week, with Charlton due to travel to Stadium MK to take on the Buckinghamshire side.

Nigel Adkins has confirmed that Charlie Kirk will be in #cafc's squad for Tuesday's game at MK. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) August 14, 2021

The South London club are still seeking to register their first win of the campaign, with Adkins having seen his side suffer defeats to both Oxford and AFC Wimbledon, as well as also overseeing an opening day 0-0 draw at the Valley with Sheffield Wednesday.

Charlton Athletic fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Addicks transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 George Dobson joined from which club? Sunderland Wimbledon Oxford Swindon

Charlton will be hoping to break their duck later on in the week as they take on a Milton Keynes side who have also been well out of form so far.

The Verdict

Charlton have appeared to be very one dimensional under Adkins so far this season and the addition of Kirk should go a long way towards changing their approach moving forwards.

The former Crewe man is capable of taking games by the scruff of the neck and is creative and clinical in the attacking third of the pitch.

If he can repeat the same sort of form that he showed at Gresty Road over the years at the Valley, Charlton could well be in for a very good season.

First they need to turn their fortunes round as a collective and they certainly have a good chance to get a first victory under their belts on Tuesday against a leaky Milton Keynes backline.