Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins provides transfer update

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has stated that the club are intending to complete more transfers this summer, during a recent interview that he gave to the club’s official website.

The Addicks have already been busy this summer, with the likes of George Dobson, Craig MacGillivray, Akin Famewo and Jayden Stockley all being signed from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Norwich City and Preston North End respectively.

However there is still work to be done if Charlton want to assemble a squad that is capable of challenging for promotion again, with some names having also left this summer.

Now Adkins has provided an update on his side’s progress on the transfer front as he stated the following recently:

“We’ll be bringing more players in. Ideally, I would have loved to have the team we start the season with for the first day of pre-season but everybody is working hard behind the scenes.”

The main departure that the club will have to cope with is Chuks Aneke, with the former Arsenal striker having chosen to turn down an offer of a new contract in favour of moving to Birmingham City in order to link up with Lee Bowyer once again.

Signing a striker is sure to be high up on Charlton’s list of priorities moving forwards, with Stockley sure to need more support.

The Verdict

There are certainly a few areas of the club’s current squad which need a few improvements and therefore I wouldn’t be surprised if at least a couple more players come through the doors of the Valley.

Adkins has been backed well by Thomas Sandgaard and co this summer and I have been greatly impressed with the calibre of player that they have been able to attract.

The next step will be to get all of their business finished off and with a few weeks of the window remaining, the race will now be on to get various deals over the line.

If they can attract another striker who is capable of scoring 15-20 goals next season, they will certainly be seen as one of the serious contenders for promotion in the 2021/22 campaign.