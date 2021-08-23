Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins makes transfer claim after recent events

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has told the South London Press that the club needs to make more signings in order to help the current squad.

The Addicks are winless in their first four Sky Bet League One games and it appears that the pressure is slowly building on the experienced manager at the Valley as he bids to find a winning combination.

Charlton have recruited well so far this summer, however their performances on the pitch have been somewhat uninspiring and have on the whole lacked a lot of creativity as they continue to fall short of expectations.

Now Adkins has claimed that he knows that more signings are needed in order for the club to achieve their goals this season, as he stated the following after their latest defeat to Wigan Athletic:

“There have been things going on behind the scenes.

“We’ve got to make sure the budget that is being worked to, we can utilise it as best we can to help the group.”

Having brought in the likes of Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Akin Famewo, Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare and Charlie Kirk from Portsmouth, Sunderland, Tranmere Rovers, Norwich City, Preston North End, Oxford United and Crewe Alexandra respectively, it would be fair to say that Adkins has added a lot of experience to his side.

The Addicks are back in action on Saturday as they play host to Crewe at the Valley.

The Verdict

Charlton have fallen way below a lot of people’s expectations so far and it would be fair to say that they need to start hitting form quickly in order to avoid being cut adrift by their promotion rivals.

Some of the additions that have been made are yet to settle in and it will take time for the squad to gel as a unit over the next few months.

There is a feeling that another striker needs to be added to the ranks, whilst creativity also seems to be lacking in the final third, which is something that should be solved by the signing of Charlie Kirk.

Overall it has been a slow start but it could just be a case that one win will get the club going in the right direction again.