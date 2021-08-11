Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins makes transfer admission

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has promised that the club will be bringing in further new signings during the current transfer window, during a recent interview with the South London Press.

The experienced manager’s comments come in the wake of Charlton’s 1-0 home defeat to near neighbours AFC Wimbledon last night as they bowed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle.

There was many changes to the Addicks side which drew at home to Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the campaign and it would be fair to say that the squad’s lack of depth was severely highlighted as they were simply brushed aside by a well drilled Wimbledon team.

Now Adkins has claimed that the club are still looking to reinforce over the next few weeks, as he stated the following:

“We will be bringing more players in.

“We will bring more players in before the transfer window shuts.”

The Addicks have signed the likes of Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson, Akin Famewo, Jayden Stockley and Sean Clare so far from Portsmouth, Sunderland, Norwich City, Preston North End and Oxford United respectively.

Meanwhile the club have also loaned out goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer to Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The Verdict

I was lucky enough to be at the cup game last night and I can honestly say that the Charlton side appeared to lack any real drive when they faced up to not having their strongest team out.

They relied heavily on the creativity of Albie Morgan to foster chances and there was little threat up top as Stockley started on the bench.

There are clearly some areas that need further additions and I think Adkins will be targeting a good cluster of new faces before the window slams shut.

Charlton simply weren’t at the races last night and there is a clear need for depth to be added to what is a pretty paper thin squad at present.