Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins makes play-off vow following recent events

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has told the South London Press that he expects his side to keep their belief despite falling behind in the race for the Sky Bet League One play-offs on Saturday.

The Addicks could only draw away at Accrington Stanley as Chuks Aneke netted in stoppage time to steal a point for the Londoners, meaning that Portsmouth moved four points clear of their rivals as a result after they won away at AFC Wimbledon 3-1.

It now means that Charlton simply must get a victory in their next game against Lincoln City at the Valley if they are to stand any chance of keeping the pressure on Pompey at the very least.

Speaking after the game, Adkins was quick to state that he feels the belief hasn’t been lost in the squad despite falling short this weekend:

“Whilst you’ve got hope and belief it is something to cling on to.

“We need to learn the lessons from today and get ready for our next game on Tuesday, which will be a cracker against Lincoln at The Valley.

“Everyone who crosses that white line wants to win a game of football. It’s up to us to go and win a game of football.

Charlton Athletic quiz: Does the Valley have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 The Hawthorns? Higher Lower

“They [Lincoln] will present a load of different situations. But we have got threats and we’ve got to try and pose the opposition problems.

“We’ve demonstrated on our day we can play well against anybody.”

Lincoln have already guaranteed a play-off spot at the time of writing and could well take their foot off the gas during the midweek clash between the two sides, whilst the Addicks also have an even tougher game on the final day of the campaign as they host the champions, Hull City, at the Valley.

The Verdict

With both their remaining games coming at home, Charlton could well see that as a big psychological advantage over their rivals as we wait to see who will finish in the top six.

As mentioned earlier in the article, Lincoln may well take a more relaxed approach to the game on Tuesday, which could play into the hands of Adkins and co.

However the pressure is higher than ever and getting two wins against two of the best sides in the division is a very tall order for the Addicks.

I think they have left it too late and sadly, I believe we will be seeing them in League One again next season.