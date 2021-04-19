Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins gives injury update ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has provided an update on the fitness of strikers Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke, with the 56-year-old confirming to the club’s official website that the duo are both set to return to training.

Washington has been missing for the Addicks since his sides 2-2 draw away at AFC Wimbledon and has been a notable absentee over the past few weeks for the League One play-off chasers.

Whilst Aneke has not featured for the club since their win over Doncaster Rovers on good Friday, thus leaving Charlton short of options in attack.

However it now appears that both players are firmly on the comeback trail, with Adkins stating the following ahead of his side’s trip to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow:

“Due to join in training this morning are Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington.

“That’s not to say they are fit for Tuesday, but they are joining in with the main group.

“That means we’re moving in a positive direction for the run of games we’ve got coming up.

“The more firepower we can have available to us, the better.”

The two frontmen have been in brilliant form for the Addicks this season, scoring 23 goals combined in the league as the club seeks to make an instant return to the Championship after suffering relegation last term.

The Verdict

This will come as a big boost for Charlton at just the right time as they continue to fight to secure a play-off place.

The battle for a top six finish is set to go down to the wire and therefore having the likes of Washington and Aneke at their disposal can only stand them in good stead for the run in.

Both players provide goals and have been sorely missed over the past few weeks despite the side picking up their fair share of victories.

As Adkins states, more firepower can only be a good thing and he will be hoping that the duo can fire his side to the play-off semi-finals during the last six games of the campaign.