Charlton Athletic boss makes admission over Chelsea youngster

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that it proved impossible to replace midfielder Conor Gallagher during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old was recalled by parent club Chelsea in the winter window after an impressive opening half of the season at The Valley and was sent on loan to play-off chasing Swansea City instead.

Whilst the Addicks brought in Aiden McGeady, David Davis and Matt Smith in a bid to replace the youngster, it has proved a difficult task, with Charlton’s form deterioating in 2020.

“He’s been a massive loss, probably impossible to replace,” Bowyer told his pre-match press conference on Thursday, reported by the News Shopper.

“If you think what he brought us in that first half of the season. He brought us energy, fight, determination and goals.

“To take that out, it’s been difficult to replace with the budget we have to work with. We were lucky to get him.

“A jewel like that, you have to be very very lucky, and we’re not that lucky unfortunately.”

During the opening half of the campaign, Gallagher netted six goals for The Addicks in 26 appearances, contributing four assists as well as he helped them challenge at the top end of the table.

Since moving to Swansea he has added a further five assists to his season tally but Charlton’s season has began to unravell since.

They currently sit just two points clear of the relegation zone and face a relegation scrap with Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

With just one win in their last eight, it is approaching make or break time for the club.

The verdict

It is clear that with all the chopping and changing in Charlton’s midfield of late that they have struggled badly without Gallagher.

He was arguably the perfect midfielder for Bowyer’s side. Energy and endurance, making him an assett at both ends of the pitch, and a great sense of timing so he always carried a goal threat as well.

None of their January recruits have come close to offering the same levels so far but that is something that will have to change if Charlton want to survive the drop.