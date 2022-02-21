Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson reacts to Oxford United defeat

Charlton were hammered 4-0 by play-off chasing Oxford United at the weekend and after such a humbling defeat for the Addicks, Johnnie Jackson admitted to the club’s official website that his side need to ‘put the result right’ straight away on Tuesday.

The side have fared a lot better in League One this season since the appointment of the former player as the club’s new manager. They’ve gone from relegation-strugglers to being back up towards the top half of the division.

However, they were brought crashing down to Earth on Saturday when play-off chasing Oxford faced off against them. The U’s managed to put four goals past the home side and it means that the Addicks have now slipped down to 16th.

The play-offs are seemingly out of sight and they are still only nine points off the relegation zone, so need to ensure there is no complacency in the team – especially having lost their last three games.

Johnnie Jackson though is determined to ensure that they aren’t on the receiving end of another loss in midweek, when another strong side in MK Dons come to town.

They too will be wanting a win in their search for a promotion spot – but with Charlton slipping and desperate for some points, the boss will not want his team to roll over too easily. In fact, he told the club’s official website that he wants his side to ‘have the character’ to go again on Tuesday and potentially bag a win after the Oxford result.

He said: “The result hurts, we’re all hurting.

“It’s a knock to your pride losing like that at home, so they should feel like that. No one is going to feel sorry for us, you have to pick yourself up and these are the moments when you find out a little bit about people.

“We’ve got to have the character to come out here again and put it right on Tuesday. We’ve got an opportunity to put it right straight away and that’s what we need to do.”

The Verdict

Charlton have slipped in terms of their performance and results recently but you could arguably put that down to the teams they have come up against.

Their last three games and losses have been to Bolton, Wigan and Oxford. All three sides are harbouring potential promotion or play-off ambitions and whilst Charlton don’t want to be merely a side that makes up the numbers – they were one of the promotion favourites at the beginning of this season after all – they’ve had largely a season to forget.

MK Dons will be another difficult test for them considering that they too have had an exceptional campaign. A win over the side on Tuesday would be huge for Charlton and would show that they are still a big hitter in this division.

Whilst their own hopes of a promotion look unlikely this season – they’re actually closer to the drop zone – aiming for a top half spot and then kicking on next season would be ample success after the year that they have had.