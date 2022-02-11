Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson gives Wigan Athletic promotion verdict

Charlton will face off against Wigan this weekend, in what is sure to be a difficult clash for both sides.

Both clubs will be determined to pick up the points and the win, with the Latics desperate to try and ensure they claim an automatic promotion spot at the very least, whilst the Addicks want to break into the top half of the division.

It didn’t always seem that way for Charlton, with the club struggling at the beginning of the season. After sinking right to the very bottom of the league, a change in manager to Johnnie Jackson prompted an upturn in fortunes.

The former player has come in and changed things around very quickly at the League One club and it has paid off, with the side now sat in 13th place in the league. They may be quite a few points off the play-off places but they are back up near the right end of the table and will be happy with how they have been faring.

For the Addicks though, the Wigan game will be another big challenge – and their boss has told News Shopper that he feels the Latics will be right in the ‘shake-up’ for an automatic spot at the end of the campaign.

Leam Richardson’s side have faltered recently but are still in a good position in the table and also still have games in hand. They’ll fancy their chances of getting back into the Championship come the end of the year and it appears that Jackson also feels that way for the club too.

Speaking to News Shopper, the Charlton boss said ahead of the game: “It will be a tough game, obviously they’re a top side and one of the best in the division. I fully expect them to be right in the shake-up for automatic promotion come the end of the season.”

The Addicks boss is full of praise for Wigan then – but that won’t stop him from trying to see them off at the weekend.

The Verdict

Wigan are certainly in with a chance of the automatic promotion spots this year, if not the title, if they start to pick up the points again and win their games in hand.

The Latics have shot to the top end of the division under Leam Richardson and after a torrid few years in which they entered administration and were demoted, they are now back on the up and thriving again. A promotion this year would be a huge boost for them.

They’ve fallen off recently, although that could come down to several injuries in the squad that the club are having to deal with. They’ve lost one of their main goal threats in Will Keane, lost Charlie Wyke earlier in the campaign and also have Tom Pearce sidelined.

There is still talent in the ranks at the DW Stadium though even without some of those faces and you would fancy them to still be amongst the promotion contenders, even with some of them sidelined.