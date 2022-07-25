Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner provides transfer update ahead of new campaign

Charlton Athletic couldn’t quite get going in League One last season and it resulted in the club eventually appointing new manager Ben Garner to try and steady the ship this campaign.

The third tier club were largely expected to be near the top of the division but parted ways with two managers and finished in midtable. Now, the hope is that under Garner, they can now kick on and think about a potential push in the right direction.

However, during the Addicks pre-season friendlies, there has become an apparent need for some extra bodies and speaking in a report to the London News Online, the boss admitted he will still be looking to add more signings to the side if he can – considering all the financial implications at the Valley currently.

One area that does seem to need some extra faces in it is upfront, with the side not having too many strikers to choose from. Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke are the club’s only two, main, first-team options to fill that role currently and they scored a combined 15 goals between them during the last campaign. With the former of the two now potentially ruled out of action with injury, the club are struggling in terms of their depth.

Charlton and boss Ben Garner then will need to get cracking on some potential additions in attack – and the manager has admitted that the club will be on the hunt for more bodies but will have to adhere to their finances and won’t want to overdo it in the market.

Speaking to the London News Online about potential incomings then, Garner said: “We’re still looking to strengthen without doubt. First port of call, we’re hoping that isn’t serious with Chuks [Aneke].

Asked about the need to sell before they can buy, he said “Not necessarily before. But I think we do need to balance the squad a little bit and obviously you’ve got the financial fair play, the SCMP (salary cost management protocols) etc.

“We need to make sure that we’re within those criteria and I need to make sure I’m inside the budget that I’ve been set. We need to look at that – it’s not a case of go and sign who you want and get players in. It needs to be within the budget set by the club.”

The Verdict

Charlton are a club with a lot of history and they will want to be thinking about promotions back up the football pyramid as soon as possible.

The League One side were once in the very top division, playing in the Premier League and performing well on a weekly basis. Now, the Addicks are three divisions lower down and after a season spent trying to achieve something without doing too much, they’ll hope that Ben Garner can turn things around at the Valley for them.

Whilst the manager has proven he can do well, as he did with Swindon in the last campaign, he can only work with what he has. Right now, the boss doesn’t have too much in terms of options upfront and he will desperately need to ensure that there is enough depth to the squad ahead of the new campaign in order to think about looking up the table.

As a player, Jayden Stockley has shown he can bag the goals needed at the club without a doubt – but if the forward gets injured, then the Addicks would be struggling for strikers right now and signings are therefore a must at the club during this window.