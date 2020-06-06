Charlton Athletic boosted as midfielder clarifies short-term future

Charlton Athletic midfielder Sam Field has revealed he is “delighted” to be back training with the Addicks and has clarified he will be staying at the club until the end of the season.

Field joined on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion in the summer and had become a regular in Lee Bowyer’s side before suffering an injury against Bristol City in October.

That injury has kept him out since but the midfielder has been back training with his teammates at Sparrows Lane ahead as Charlton prepare for the season to restart on the 20th of June.

In an interview on the club website, the 22-year-old revealed he was thrilled to be back and was hoping to contribute in the nine games remaining.

He said: “I’m delighted [to be back], I’m upset that it has taken so long but I’m happy we’re there now and hopefully I can contribute again to the team, I’m really looking forward to it.

“The standard coming back the last couple of days, I’ve been really impressed with the standards of possession. If we play like we have in the past couple of days in training I see no problems at all.”

Field added: “I want to get on the pitch. It’s a shame because [when the injury happened] I felt I had just started to get going.

“Obviously being at West Brom for such a long time it took me a couple of weeks to get used to the whole change, I just felt I was getting my feet on the floor and if it meant the manager wanted me to come on for five, 10 minutes then that was time on the pitch.

“For the next nine games I want to get involved as much as possible in whatever way Bow and his staff want to play me. I just want to make sure I am fit and available for them. I’d like to think I’ve got stuff to offer.”

With the season now set to finish in August, there have been issues relating to player contracts and loan deals.

Some players are out of contract at the end of the month and many loan deals were scheduled to finish at the end of May but it is a boost for Charlton that Field has confirmed he will be available to Bowyer for the final nine games of the season.

Charlton are facing a fight for their Championship survival as they’re currently in the relegation zone – two points and one place away from safety.

The Addicks suffered a setback this week as it was revealed that Lyle Taylor will play no further part for them this season.

The Verdict

Finally, a bit of good news for Addicks fans! Following the events concerning Taylor this week, having Field back and available for the last nine games of the season is a real boost.

The 22-year-old was beginning to look a classy operator before his injury in October and if he can get back to that sort of level he will be a huge help.

With Conor Gallagher having left the club in January and David Davis not set to play any further part, Field could be just what Bowyer needs to revitalise his midfield.