Charlton Athletic boost emerges in potential quest to appoint Sheffield United target

There are no immediate plans for Sheffield United to recruit a new defensive coach despite links with Dean Holden, according to Paul Heckingbottom who spoke to The Star.

It previously looked as though Brentford and the Blades were going to head-to-head for his signature with both engaging in talks with Bristol City’s former boss, with the 43-year-old previously in contention to link up with the former as Thomas Frank’s right-hand man.

However, Claus Norgaard is the man that has been chosen to come in at the Gtech Community Stadium, though Sheffield United faced new competition for him when it was reported that Charlton Athletic were in the race for him following Ben Garner’s departure.

According to the Daily Mail who had reported United’s interest in Holden, they were on the prowl for a new defensive coach with Heckingbottom previously expressing his willingness to bring in a specialist in that position.

However, the Blades’ boss isn’t in any rush to address this area right now and that could potentially allow Charlton to swoop in and secure a move for their target unopposed.

Speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom said: “I know we’re going to go that way and it’s how I see things working long term.

“I may feel there’s more need for it in the New Year, when the fixtures are much more Saturday to Saturday. A lot of people say you can’t coach when you’re doing all the video work.

“I’m not stressed about it. If I was, then we’d have done something about it. The dynamic’s good. If it ain’t broke then don’t fix it.”

With the Addicks currently sitting 17th in League One, Holden would have a sizeable task on his hands if he took up the top job at The Valley.

The Verdict:

You can understand why Heckingbottom doesn’t want to rock the boat because him, Jack Lester and Stuart McCall seem to be a good trio and they may not want too many voices in the dressing room.

Although having more coaches contributing to key on-field decisions may raise their chances of success, the dynamic will change if another man came in and that may not be ideal when stability is needed in their quest to push for promotion.

In terms of Holden’s CV, he’s certainly a talented coach but will be looking to put his spells at Bristol City and Stoke behind him because they didn’t exactly work out for the best.

It remains to be seen whether the 43-year-old would be willing to take on a lesser role at Bramall Lane than he would at The Valley though – because he may be looking to revive his managerial career following his departure from Stoke.

However, he was willing to be Michael O’Neill’s assistant after leaving a job where he was the main man, so he may be open to taking on a more stress-free role and spend more time on the grass with players.