Highlights Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the final week of the summer transfer window.

League One trio Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, and Reading have all shown interest in signing the Welsh international before the market closes.

Colwill, who has only played once in the league this season is in the final year of his contract could leave Cardiff either permanently if no new deal with the club or on loan.

Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill looks set to be a man in demand in the final week of this summer's transfer window.

That's after a report from Football Insider claimed that three League One clubs are interested in signing the 21-year-old before the market closes at the end of this month.

Who is interested in Colwill?

According to this report, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Reading are all interested in completing a move for Colwill this summer.

It is thought that all three clubs have made enquiries to Cardiff about the prospect of securing a deal for the midfielder, who has already won eight senior international caps for Wales.

Those three sides have endured mixed starts to the League One campaign. Bolton are second with three wins from fourth, having suffered a first defeat with a 4-0 thrashing by local rivals Wigan last weekend.

After losing their first league games after relegation from the Championship, Reading have picked up consecutive wins in their last two League One outings. They have however, been deducted one point due to their recent financial troubles, meaning they currently sit 13th in the third-tier standings.

Charlton meanwhile, have suffered four consecutive defeats in all competitions, which has seen them fall back down to earth after their opening day win over Leyton Orient, leaving them 18th in the League One table.

Could Colwill leave Cardiff?

As per this update, all three of those League One sides have made contact with Cardiff about the possibility of taking Colwill on loan for this season.

With the 21-year-old now into the final year of his contract in the Welsh capital, it has also been suggested that a permanent move away from the club could happen, if no new deal is agreed between the two parties.

Having come through the youth ranks at Cardiff, Colwill has made 68 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in that time.

However, he has made just one appearance in the Championship for Erol Bulut's side so far this season, coming off the bench as a late substitute in the 2-1 defeat at home to QPR.

It has been a challenging start to the campaign for Cardiff, who have taken just one point from their opening three league games of the season, leaving them 20th in the early second-tier standings.

The Bluebirds are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday - who are currently bottom and without a point to their name - at The Cardiff City Stadium.