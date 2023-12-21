Highlights Corey Blackett-Taylor is attracting transfer interest ahead of the January market opening.

Derby County have been interested in signing the winger to bolster their attacking options.

Charlton may look to sell Blackett-Taylor in the winter to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Corey Blackett-Taylor is attracting transfer interest ahead of the January market opening next month.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Charlton Athletic winger is set to have a number of potential suitors in the new year.

Blackett-Taylor has been a key part of Michael Appleton’s side so far this season, featuring in all 20 of the team’s league games so far.

The 26-year-old has performed well for the Addicks, earning a lot of praise for his performances.

Blackett-Taylor has contributed an impressive seven goals and six assists for the side this term.

Derby County’s Blackett-Taylor interest

It has been claimed that promotion-chasing Derby County are eyeing a potential move for the forward, having held a long-term interest in the winger.

The Rams are looking to bolster their attacking options in January as they seek a top six finish, and have set their sights on the Charlton player.

Paul Warne’s side finished seventh in the previous campaign, narrowly missing out on a play-off place, so will want to bolster his team in the winter in order to avoid that disappointment again in 2024.

Blackett-Taylor is set to have his most prolific season in football so far, with his previous best coming last year when he scored eight goals for Charlton as they finished 10th in the table under Dean Holden.

A move away from Charlton seems a distinct possibility for the forward given the attention surrounding his future.

The 26-year-old’s contract is also set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning he will be free to discuss pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from 1 January.

But the London club will want to avoid potentially losing him as a free agent in the summer, so could look to cash in on him in the winter market in order to raise possible transfer funds.

Charlton Athletic league position

League One table (as of 21/12/2023) Team P GD Pts 4 Stevenage 22 11 40 5 Bolton Wanderers 20 16 39 6 Derby County 20 18 37 7 Barnsley 20 16 35 8 Blackpool 22 10 33 9 Lincoln City 22 6 32 10 Charlton Athletic 20 5 28 11 Bristol Rovers 20 2 28

Charlton are currently 10th in the League One table, nine points adrift of the play-off places as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Meanwhile, Derby occupy one of the top six spots, as they sit sixth in the standings.

Related Charlton Athletic must not let these 2 transfer scenarios happen next month The Addicks have improved under Michael Appleton, but he will have to deal with transfer interest in players in January

Both teams have games in hand on their rivals, with the Rams eyeing second place Peterborough United.

The gap to the top two is four points for Warne’s side, as they seek promotion back to the Championship at the second attempt.

Next up for the Rams is a clash with Lincoln City this evening, with Charlton facing Burton Albion on 23 December.

Blackett-Taylor’s departure is inevitable

Blackett-Taylor is most likely going to depart Charlton in the January window, all things considered.

The Addicks will be better off looking to earn a transfer fee for the in-demand player, as losing him for nothing in the summer is the alternative.

He would be a great signing for Derby, as he would bolster their attacking options having proven himself at League One level.

But it remains to be seen who else will show an interest in the forward next month.