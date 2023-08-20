Highlights Current Charlton boss Dean Holden boasts the third-best win percentage among Addicks managers.

Alan Curbishley, who oversaw Premier League consolidation, is seventh on the list.

Johnnie Jackson, who served the club as a player and manager, tops the list.

Dean Holden is the man overseeing Charlton Athletic’s fourth season back in League One.

When he took over in December, the former Bristol City head coach became the Addicks’ fourth different boss in less than two years.

And Holden knows he must get results in order to remain at The Valley for a decent amount of time.

Indeed, not since Lee Bowyer in 2019-20 has the same manager started and ended the same season in charge at the club.

Well gone are the days of the likes of Alan Curbishley and Jimmy Seed, when gaffers embarked on much longer tenures in East London.

But who has been Charlton’s most successful manager of all time?

Of course, there are many variables that must be taken into consideration before giving a definitive answer.

We are going to do our best by ranking the top 10 win percentages of any manager that has taken charge of the Addicks for 20 or more games – according to Soccerbase and Transfermarkt – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers have to have managed 20 games minimum.

10 Guy Luzon – 33.3%

Kicking off our countdown is Israeli coach Luzon, who won 12 of his 36 matches in charge at The Valley.

Luzon succeeded Bob Peeters in January 2015, having led Standard Liege to second place in the Belgian Pro League the previous season.

Although he kept Charlton clear of danger in 12th place, a poor start to the following campaign culminated in his dismissal that October, with the Addicks languishing in the relegation zone.

9 Nigel Adkins – 34.6%

In March 2021, Charlton went for experience in Adkins, who had managed the likes of Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull in the EFL.

Replacing the outgoing Lee Bowyer, he suffered just one defeat in his opening 10 League One games and was unfortunate to miss out on a play-off place on goal difference.

But after winning just two of the Addicks’ first 13 matches of 2021-22 – and nine victories from 26 overall – he departed with the club in 22nd place.

8 Karl Robinson – 36.5%

Robinson won 27 of the 74 games he took charge of between November 2016 and March 2018.

But despite overseeing a mid-table finish and a potential play-off chase the following season, the former MK Dons left by mutual consent after a run of one win in eight matches.

7 Alan Curbishley – 38.1%

A former player, Curbishley would go on to serve as Charlton’s manager with distinction over a 15-year period.

After becoming joint-manager alongside Steve Gritt in July 1991, he took sole charge four years later and, by 2000, had achieved two promotions to the Premier League.

Curbishley subsequently consolidated the Addicks’ top-flight status – guiding the club to an impressive seventh-place finish in 2003-04 – before calling time on his hugely successful stint two years later after winning 274 of his 720 matches in charge.

His achievements were recognised at the start of the 2021-22 season, when the East Stand at The Valley was renamed in his honour.

6 Phil Parkinson – 38.6%

Having previously acted as Alan Pardew’s assistant, Parkinson was named caretaker manager in November 2008 – getting the job permanently the following month.

However, he could not prevent Charlton’s second relegation in the space of three seasons, as the Addicks dropped into the third tier for the first time in almost 30 years.

Parkinson almost masterminded an immediate return to the Championship, but was denied by defeat to Swindon Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Unable to produce a promotion charge the following season, he was sacked in January 2011 after winning 44 of his 114 matches in the dugout.

5 Lee Bowyer – 40.8%

Bowyer began his playing career at The Valley, where he then served as Robinson’s assistant before being named caretaker in March 2018.

Despite defeat by Shrewsbury Town in that year’s play-off semi-finals, he was given the job permanently soon after and made no mistake the second time around – the Addicks promoted after beating Sunderland at Wembley.

Charlton began their return to the Championship well and topped the table early on, but they were unable to build on that strong start and slipped straight back into League One.

Bowyer, who won 64 of his 157 matches at the helm, guided the club to eighth place the following March, before departing for Birmingham City.

4 Chris Powell – 41%

Powell had appeared for Charlton over 200 times across two spells as a player, and returned to The Valley when he replaced Parkinson in January 2011 – going on to win 66 of his 161 games as manager.

Although an initial play-off charge faded away, the former left-back oversaw promotion to the Championship as League One winners in his first full season in charge.

The Addicks finished ninth in their first year back in the second tier, but Powell was sacked in March 2014 with the club in relegation danger after a run of two wins from 14.

3 Dean Holden – 42.3% (as of July 2023)

Charlton were also in danger of a relegation battle when current head coach Holden took over the reins on Boxing Day last year.

But the former Bristol City boss steered them well clear of any threat to their League One status and to a 10th-place finish – winning 11 of his 26 matches across all competitions.

2 Jimmy Seed – 42.7%

Arguably Charlton’s most successful manager of all time, Seed spent 23 years in the Addicks’ dugout.

Seed took over a Third Division outfit in May 1933 but within three years, masterminded back-to-back promotions to the top flight.

Charlton were runners-up to Manchester City in their first year in the top division, then finishing third and fourth before the outbreak of World War II.

Seed then guided the Addicks to the first two FA Cup finals after the war ended – losing out to Derby County in 1946, but lifting the trophy 12 months later following a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Charlton also finished fifth in 1952-53, but a poor start to the 1956-57 season saw Seed depart after 311 wins from 729 matches in charge.

Though he died in 1966, Seed is fondly remembered at The Valley, where the South Stand was renamed in his honour.

1 Johnnie Jackson – 48.8%

Like several before him, Jackson served Charlton as a player – featuring over 250 times – before joining the coaching staff upon his retirement at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He then served as Bowyer’s assistant from March 2018, before overseeing a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers as caretaker boss three years later.

Jackson was named caretaker again after Adkins’ departure in October 2021, but a run of nine wins from 13 matches – that lifted the Addicks out of the relegation zone and to mid-table – saw him retained on a permanent basis.

Although, Charlton could not really kick on from there and he departed at the end of that season.

Nevertheless, with 20 wins from 41 matches, Jackson boasts the highest win rate of any manager to have taken charge of the club for 20 or more games.